DaniLeigh's DUI Hit-And-Run Arrest Footage Surfaces: "I'm A Singer!"

In February, DaniLeigh was sentenced to five years probation for hitting a 17-year-old on a moped.

In May of last year, DaniLeigh was arrested near Miami Beach for a hit-and-run. Reportedly, she hit a 17-year-old victim who was riding a moped, leaving him with various injuries. She was charged with a DUI causing serious injury, as well as three additional charges. She pleaded no contest to two of the charges in February and was sentenced to five years probation. Her other two charges, leaving the scene of a crime and another DUI charge, will be dismissed if she completes her probation.

Now, bodycam footage of her arrest has surfaced online, revealing exactly what took place only moments after the hit-and-run. In it, she argues with an officer while being taken away in handcuffs. “I’m a singer, you can’t arrest me," she explained. "Okay?" the officer responded, sounding unimpressed.

DaniLeigh Argues With Officer During Arrest

Obviously, this wasn't very persuasive to the police, and she was taken to jail anyway. At another point in the footage, DaniLeigh is seen sitting on the curb as an officer reprimands her for laughing despite the seriousness of the situation. Interestingly enough, Quavo even popped up briefly at this point, though it's unclear exactly why he was there. "Yeah that's Quavo, the Migos," she told one of the cops. "Those are my boys."