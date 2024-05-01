Danileigh Shows Her Emotions Discussing Why Her Music Isn't Catching On

BYLavender Alexandria308 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Model Experience Los Angeles Fashion Week Festival
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Singer DaniLeigh attends the Model Experience Los Angeles Fashion Week Festival at Barker Hangar on March 12, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

She thinks her past actions are holding back her music career.

In a new video making the rounds online, Danileigh gets emotional discussing her music. The singer has been dropping singles and albums for a few years now. But it doesn't appear to have caught on in the way she hoped. In the clip she discusses her controversial past and how it may have an impact on people streaming and promoting the music she releases today. The video wasn't meant to be viewed by the public, so after it got out she took to Instagram to comment on the situation.

"I def take accountability for all of my past. I'm human and I'm growing. Won't speak on it all because of legal reasons. But kno that I am sorry. Hope everyone has a good day. Not gonna read these comments cause ima be a big baby," her comment reads. Her reaction to the situation did evoke some empathy from fans in the comments. "The way the internet cancelled Dani but uplifted Chrisean for actually doing what Dani was accused of is extremely weird" one reply reads. "The way yall have managed to successfully cancel her and her BD as a unit should be studied" another comment observes. Check out the entire interaction below.

Read More: DaniLeigh Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer

Danileigh's Comments On Her Music

DaniLeigh's brother is currently in the thick of a long legal battle with DaBaby. It spawned from an alleged physical altercation. But it's been caught up in the courts so much because he can't find the rapper to serve him his papers. He reportedly even hired a private detective to try and find DaBaby, but he couldn't. That led Dani's brother to ask the judge if he can serve the rapper his papers via an ad in a local newspaper.

What do you think of Danileigh's comments on her music not being pushed because of her controversial past? Do you believe her when she accepts responsibility for all the things she's done in her past? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DaniLeigh Receives Sentence For DUI Hit & Run

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Anna Webber / Stringer / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty ImagesMusicDaniLeigh Denies Ever Having Romance With Prince, Details Their Friendship8.1K
Spotify Best New Artist Event - Red CarpetMusicWho Is DaniLeigh? Get To Know The "Dominican Mami" Singer2.3K
2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsMusicDaniLeigh Receives Sentence For DUI Hit & Run2.8K
Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicDaniLeigh's Mother, Sister Speak Out: "[DaBaby] Humiliated Her"10.4K