The UFC has been making headlines this week, and this news is centered around Phil Baroni. Just one day after the company’s president, Dana White, apologized for slapping his wife at a nightclub, a former fighter has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni was detained in Mexico. His girlfriend, who wasn’t named in the report, was found dead at a San Pacho hotel on Sunday (January 1).

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Phil Baroni poses for a portrait on December 30, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim Kemper/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It was stated that the fighter and his girlfriend were involved in an argument after she admitted to being unfaithful. Details about the infidelity are unclear, but the report stated Baroni gave his rendition of what happened afterward.

He reportedly claimed he told his girlfriend to bathe, but she didn’t want to. In turn, Baroni said he threw her into the shower, causing her to hit her head twice. He then allegedly put her in bed, where he said she asked for beer and cigarettes. Baroni claimed his girlfriend looked as if she went to sleep, but when his attempts to wake her failed, he notified the authorities.

However, investigators don’t quite believe Baroni’s story.

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 01: Phil Baroni looks on during his fight with Brad Tavares at UFC 125: Resolution at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 1, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Read More: Cain Velasquez Speaks Out Following Attempted Murder Charge

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw the woman had visible bruising on her face and body. The fighter was immediately arrested.

Baroni was at his height during the early 2000s, even earning coveted titles. He has not issued any formal statements about the accusations against him at this time. We will keep you updated as more from this story materializes in the coming weeks.

[via]