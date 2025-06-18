Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial Faces Delay Due To Sick Juror

BY Caroline Fisher 121 Views
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The judge overseeing Diddy’s trial, Judge Arun Subramanian, canceled proceedings today because one juror was experiencing vertigo symptoms.

Diddy's federal trial was scheduled to continue today, but according to TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian canceled proceedings. Reportedly, one of the jurors was experiencing symptoms of vertigo, making them unable to appear in court. Further details of the juror's condition have not been revealed. For now, the trial is expected to pick up again on Friday (June 20).

As for what was supposed to happen in court today, Diddy's alleged drug mule Brendan Paul was going to take the stand. He's been granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

So far this week, jurors have been shown roughly ten minutes of footage captured during Diddy's alleged freak-offs. The footage was brought forward by his attorney Teny Geragos as she cross-examined DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Diddy Trial Day 26
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both the prosecution and the defense were also issued a serious warning from Judge Jesse M. Subramanian. Allegedly, he confronted them about a leaked article referencing sealed proceedings in the mogul's case. Judge Subramanian said that someone must have allegedly violated the court's strict gag order, which could result in civil or criminal contempt charges.

Reportedly, he was visibly upset and spoke directly to Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey and lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

"This is the only warning I will give," he explained, as seen in documents shared by Meghann Cuniff on X. "Everyone here is on notice that if there is any further violation of this Court's orders or the rules of conduct applicable to these proceedings, that violation will be met with a formal inquiry with people testifying under oath, the delivery of devices and communications to this Court for review and possible civil or criminal sanctions. So don't do it."

