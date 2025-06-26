Diddy's long-running criminal trial is finally nearing an end in New York City as both sides have reached the closing arguments portion of the trial. While speaking in the courtroom on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik reminded jurors that they only need to prove one instance of sex trafficking to get a conviction, according to TMZ. Over the last several weeks, they've presented countless alleged stories of the Bad Boy mogul's behavior.

While discussing the allegations from Jane Doe's testimony, Slavik said, as caught by CNN: “The defendant’s conduct had one purpose — to get Jane to agree to do ‘hotel nights.’ And because the defendant knew exactly what he was doing, this was sex trafficking.”

She continued: “The fact that a victim consents once to a commercial sex act — that doesn’t mean that she consented every time. You only need to find that one of these ‘hotel nights’ meets the definition of sex trafficking here.”

At one point, Slavik argued that Diddy's alleged actions served “one purpose,” and it was “to get Jane to agree to do ‘hotel nights.’ … And because the defendant knew exactly what he was doing, this was sex trafficking.” She referenced Jane's testimony, in which she alleged Diddy threatened to cut off her rent and end their relationship if she didn't participate. Slavik argued that “threatening to take away her home could turn a no into a yes, that’s coercion and it worked.”

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Drop Kidnapping And Select Sex Trafficking Charges

Diddy Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Prosecuting Attroney Christy Slavik arrives for Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 26, 2025 in New York City. Prosecuting attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, following the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as "freak offs." (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during their closing arguments, the prosecution brought up the testimony of Cassie, who spoke on the stand about her relationship with Diddy for several days. She recounted years of alleged abuse.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.