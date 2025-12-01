50 Cent went off on Diddy while speaking with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday. The interview came as he prepares for his new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, to hit Netflix on December 2. Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year.

At one point, Roberts asked whether his personal feud with the Bad Boy mogul inspired him to executive-produce the film. “It’s not personal," 50 said, as caught by The New York Times. Instead, he suggested that he felt obligated to speak up to set a strong example for the hip-hop community. “If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary

Along with the interview, 50 Cent also shared never-before-seen footage of Diddy speaking with his legal team. “Listen to me. I’m gonna get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. Y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing," he yells.

Additionally, there's a clip of Diddy asking for hand sanitizer after meeting with fans in Harlem. “I need some hand sanitizer. I’ve been on the streets, amongst the people. Yeah, I gotta take a bath. The amount of people that actually, I’m coming in contact with, that’s what I have to do,” Diddy said.

Explaining his decision to release that footage, 50 told Good Morning America: “That shows you his character. What’s the odds that you would do that in front the camera, like that’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape."