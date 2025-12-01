50 Cent Goes Off On Diddy And Reveals Why He Made "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

BY Cole Blake 933 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
50 Cent's highly anticipated Diddy documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," will be hitting Netflix on December 2.

50 Cent went off on Diddy while speaking with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday. The interview came as he prepares for his new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, to hit Netflix on December 2. Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year.

At one point, Roberts asked whether his personal feud with the Bad Boy mogul inspired him to executive-produce the film. “It’s not personal," 50 said, as caught by The New York Times. Instead, he suggested that he felt obligated to speak up to set a strong example for the hip-hop community. “If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

Read More: 50 Cent Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Diddy Footage In Trailer For New Docuseries

50 Cent's Diddy Documentary

Along with the interview, 50 Cent also shared never-before-seen footage of Diddy speaking with his legal team. “Listen to me. I’m gonna get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. Y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing," he yells.

Additionally, there's a clip of Diddy asking for hand sanitizer after meeting with fans in Harlem. “I need some hand sanitizer. I’ve been on the streets, amongst the people. Yeah, I gotta take a bath. The amount of people that actually, I’m coming in contact with, that’s what I have to do,” Diddy said.

Explaining his decision to release that footage, 50 told Good Morning America: “That shows you his character. What’s the odds that you would do that in front the camera, like that’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape."

Fans will be able to watch the entirety of 50 Cent's Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on December 2. Alex Stapleton directed the documentary.

Read More: Dame Dash Calls Out 50 Cent For "Tearing Down" Diddy Via Documentary

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.4K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Fuels Dame Dash Feud With Shady IG Post 596
50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Music 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full" 13.6K
USATSI_25777260 (1) TV 50 Cent Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Diddy Footage In Trailer For New Docuseries 1439
Comments 0