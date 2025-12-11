The Game Claims He Hung Up On Michael Jackson Over 50 Cent Beef

"It don't even sound like it's true, man," he admits to Shannon. But he swears it's true and goes on to say that Michael's team got a hold of his manager letting him know the singer wanted to speak with him. Weirdly though, after answering his own phone, The Game said he had to wait on the phone for about 20-25 minutes.

Finally, the all-time hitmaker picked up but didn't sound like his normal self, according to The Game. Instead of his feminine, whispery tone, "He sounded like a regular dude," the Cali MC recalls. The conversation between them allegedly began with Michael heaping praise on him and Fif's "magical" collab "How We Do."

"He probably said it was magical about 30 times," Game joked. Because of how much chemistry Michael saw between them, he allegedly told The Documentary creator how shocked he was that they were at odds.

Read More: The 10 Best Sneakers Of 2025

Why Did The Game & 50 Cent Start Beefing?

That's when Michael allegedly said to Game, "'I got an idea. We should fix the beef on my album.'" The former Aftermath signee said that's when Michael "lost me." He hung up and that was that. Although, he admits if Mike did ever try to ring him back at any point, he would have picked up.

But Game had his reasons for denying this alleged offer from even the G.O.A.T. Back in the mid-2000s, the "Hate It Or Love It" duo's beef was at the point of turning deadly.

After dropping "300 Bars And Running," a diss track directed at 50 Cent and the G-Unit collective, he's come to share that reveal that back then, it was "fueled" with murderous intentions. "It was fueled by anger, though. That was one take, straight through. I wanted to kill 50 at that time, man," he told The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 L.A.

He expressed that he had a killed or be killed mentality during this time of extreme tension. "And I also thought, since Biggie and 'Pac got murdered, that when it's on, it's on. Because two of my favorites, they died beefing. So, it's like, when me and 50 was going through it, I thought either he gon' kill me or I'm going to kill him. So, I needed to kill him first, you know what I'm saying? And that was the mind state of me in my 20s, man."