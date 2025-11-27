The Game Reflects On "Kill Or Be Killed" Mentality During 50 Cent Beef

Of all of 50 Cent's notorious beefs that constantly pop up in his timeline, his 20-year-old feud with The Game is among the most interesting. The former G-Unit colleagues fell out over loyalty disputes, which led to the shooting of Game's friend and his "300 Bars And Running" diss track against 50's collective and many others.

He recently reflected on this tension on The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 L.A. The West Coast MC reflected on how he feels differently about the situation and his demeanor now, allowing him to assess his mentality back in 2005 with more ease and maturity.

"'300 Bars,' that was crazy, man, that was iconic," The Game expressed concerning 50 Cent, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "It was fueled by anger, though. That was one take, straight through. I wanted to kill 50 at that time, man. And it's just crazy what hip-hop, gangster rap, what it did. At that time, I think I might have been 24 years old [he was 25], misguided, fresh out of Compton still, just a few years. I just felt like he disrespected me. Like, I came into hip-hop thinking that hip-hop was 100 percent real and all the way through."

"And I also thought, since Biggie and 'Pac got murdered, that when it's on, it's on," Jayceon Taylor continued. "Because two of my favorites, they died beefing. So it's like, when me and 50 was going through it, I thought either he gon' kill me or I'm going to kill him. So I needed to kill him first, you know what I'm saying? And that was the mind state of me in my 20s, man."

50 Cent Beef

Elsewhere on The Cruz Show, The Game revealed he's releasing a Gangsta Grillz very soon. The mixtape comes out tomorrow (Friday, November 28) and is in collaboration with not just DJ Drama, but also Mike N Keys.