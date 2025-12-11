News
the game 50 cent beef
Music
The Game Claims He Hung Up On Michael Jackson Over 50 Cent Beef
Believe it or not, this is not the only time The Game has told this story. He last did so in 2019 with "HipHopDX."
By
Zachary Horvath
December 11, 2025
