50 Cent is having a great week and change, and he's got his four-part docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, to thank for it. It's been such a smashing success that it's even leading to glowing results on his music catalog. According to Hip Hop All Day, Fif enjoyed the best Spotify streaming day of his career on December 9.

They report that across all of his credits he amassed a whopping 11.3 million plays. It sounds like Get Rich Or Die Tryin contributed a huge chunk to that total as it hit a new all-time peak in daily streams as well.

Whether you love him or hate him, you can't deny that 50 knows how to conduct business. He's successfully stirred the pot and it's lead him to having the number one program on Netflix and a strong effort on DSPs despite a lack of new material.

Folks online certainly recognize his greatness in that regard with one user writing, "Haha that documentary coming in clutch." Another adds, "Oh I know Diddy is livid in his cell [loudly crying emoji]."

Diddy's legal team has certainly had a lot to say on their client's behalf since the docuseries hit the streaming platform on December 2.

Read More: The 40 Best Rap Albums Of 2025

What Has 50 Cent Said About His Diddy Documentary?

One spokesperson for the embattled mogul trashed 50 and Netflix's production to the nth degree. "Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece... As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

However, regardless of what 50's actions have said leading up to the doc's release, he's informing anyone who's got an issue with it that there's no malicious intent. "There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries," he told GQ. "I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching. [...] If it was [my agenda], I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers."