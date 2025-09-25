Cardi B & Latto Are A Bold Dynamic Duo On "ErrTime" Remix

Cardi B and Latto teamed up for the remix to "ErrTime," a high-energy addition to the "AM I THE DRAMA?" tracklist.

On September 24, Cardi B released the "ErrTime" edition of her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? The new version of the album is entirely unchanged, save for one edition: the remix of "ErrTime." The remix features a new verse from Latto, who Cardi shouts out on the original song.

Cardi does not change up the verse from the original to the remix, which could be disappointing for fans who prefer when a remix brings an entirely new angle to the song. However, Latto drops a quality feature on the back half.

Latto's brand of flexes and self-confidence has made her one of the most popular women in the game today, and it is not hard to see why with tracks like this one. It feels like she's shading someone, especially with lines about a broke man and questioning why a woman would let a "rapper hit without no hits." Fans know that Latto is no stranger to taking some shots. If she's targeting someone, we'll find out who it is soon enough.

Historically, Cardi B loves a good remix. Whether that's a remix to one of her songs or jumping on a track with someone else. This is the first of what could very well be a few for the new album, especially since there are so many talented MCs that could join her on these tracks. Latto and Cardi were a strong match for this one, and it will be exciting to see who else Cardi pulls in. Give the "ErrTime" remix a listen below.

Cardi B & Latto - "ErrTime" (Remix)

Quotable Lyrics:

Bust it for my man like it's hobby 'round this motherf***er (Uh)
Can't be b****es on this d**k 'cause I be on this motherf***er (On God)
G lock in my hip (Hip), I walk around with a switch (Grr)
I know this h* ain't talking s**t with broke n***a on her lips (Ew)
Like, how you let a rapper hit that ain't even got no hits?
Man, my thick a** went to fashion week, them dresses couldn't even zip

