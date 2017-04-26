blood gang
- BeefWack 100 Continues To Call Out YG On Faking His Past Blood Gang AffiliationsWack 100 thinks YG is lying about his past.By Aida C.
- MusicThe Game: Tekashi 6ix9ine Is "Turning Red Rags Into Disneyland Tickets"The Game separates fact from fiction, in a post explaining his beef with 6ix9ine.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Hands Himself A Hood Pass As He Enters TexasTekashi 6ix9ine is going to pass through your neighbourhood whether you like it or not.By Devin Ch
- MusicTupac Was Killed By A South Side Crip, Former Death Row Bodyguard Says2Pac was shot after stomping a Crip at the MGM Grand in Vegas following a Tyson fight.By hnhh