GELO Reveals Tracklist For Debut Album "League Of My Own"

LiAngelo Ball used to get clowned online for not being as good of a hooper as his brother Lonzo and LaMelo. But as GELO, he's riding the high of rap stardom right now. He just revealed the tracklist for his debut album League Of My Own via pre-save options on both Apple Music and Spotify.

For those unaware, League Of My Own comes out this Friday, July 18 via Def Jam, and it features the previous hit singles "Tweaker," "Booted Up," "Law N Order," and "Can You Please" featuring GloRilla. Other than that assist from the Memphis hitmaker, the 13-song tracklist doesn't seem to feature any other artists. However, maybe that's because they will be more of a surprise. We'll have to wait until the project actually comes out to find out...

Elsewhere, GELO's taking this album to the ESPYs, performing at the Wednesday (July 16) sports awards ceremony in Los Angeles alongside Clipse, Busta Rhymes, and Tobe Nwigwe. It's one of many endeavors and crossover opportunities he got following the success of "Tweaker," and it's been very heartening to see.

GELO New Album

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper and professional basketball player, GELO, aka LiAngelo Ball, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)

However, there are also some beefs brewing in GELO's world that will have to face more and more responses in the future. One of them is with Cam'ron, who didn't have a problem with his music before Ball took shots at his critiques of his hooping. When their rap comparisons came into play, the booth was the only place to go.

Also, GELO's romantic troubles continue to follow him around in the headlines. But all of this only builds attention an interest for League Of My Own, and hopefully the project delivers. The 2025 XXL Freshman had a lot of doubters when he found viral stardom. Now, we'll see if all of that hype and conversation will stick around.

GELO League Of My Own Tracklist

1. POLLASEEDS

2. Tweaker

3. Shook Da Game

4. Booted Up

5. Law N Order

6. Humble Abode

7. Hold On

8. Can You Please (feat. GloRilla)

9. Wine N Dine

10. Beware Of Dog

11. PSA

12. Watcha Gon Do

13. 1 Deal