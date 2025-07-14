Rashida Nicole Accuses Miss Nikki Baby Of Harassment Amid LiAngelo Ball Divorce

Earlier this month, LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole just days after she announced her pregnancy.

Last week, it was revealed that LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole just a few months into their relationship. The news arrived days after the influencer announced that she's pregnant with the athlete-turned-rapper's child. It's since earned big reactions from social media users.

While many have sympathy for the mother-to-be, others are looking back on how Ball's last relationship ended, and arguing that this is karma. For those who don't recall, his ex Miss Nikki Baby took to Instagram in February to accuse him of leaving her for Rashida four months after she had their youngest child.

"We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her," she alleged at the time. "We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word."

LiAngelo Ball Divorce

Needless to say, Nikki and Rashida aren't exactly on the best of terms. Yesterday, Rashida even hopped online to put the reality star on blast. In a lengthy post, she alleged that Nikki has been harassing her throughout her entire pregnancy.

"I was really trying to chill bc I am pregnant. But I am sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me! ... This lady has harassed me the entire time behind the scenes, trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child and so much more! I'm done!" she alleged on her Instagram Story, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Thank you for all the free promo though... while I'm baking this beautiful baby!!!"

At the time of writing, Miss Nikki Baby has not responded to Rashida's latest allegations. As for Ball, he's kept fairly quiet since news of the split went public. During a chat with Billboard last week, however, he shared his thoughts on the backlash he's received over it.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” he said in part at the time. "You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh*t, for real.”

