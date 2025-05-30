News
Songs
LiAngelo Ball Announces His Debut Album With The Braggadocious "Booted Up"
LiAngelo Ball's meteoric rise in hip-hop has been something incredible to watch unfold and he's capping off his run with his debut soon.
By
Zachary Horvath
May 30, 2025
