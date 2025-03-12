LiAngelo Ball Goes Off On Miss Nikki Baby For Alleging He’s Ignored Their Kids For Six Weeks

The drama between LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby only continues to heat up. Earlier this week, the mother of two took to social media to accuse the athlete-turned-rapper of not speaking to their kids in six weeks. “I forgot you was with your YN everyday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a series of laughing emojis. “We pushing 6 weeks your kids ain’t hear from you yet! Diabolical! Exit the chat.”

Ball was quick to fire back, insisting that he paid his own way when he and Nikki were together. "Quit the soft sympathy s**," he began. "Nobody was in my shoes, but everyone can paint their own picture of me lol. I paid for most s*** in my life when I was with her—idk when y’all thought she was paid… I can wipe my own a**." He continued, hinting at the reasons he decided to leave the relationship.

LiAngelo Ball & Miss Nikki Baby's Breakup

"She gotta ask mommy and daddy or give up mileage," he claimed. "I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***. I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again. I ain’t ever been the dude to put up with that s***… She been preaching she wants to co-parent and that she got older n***s who love her, so I freed her lol. But God forbid I say anything haha."