Kevin Liles Claims To Have Received $30 Million Lawsuit From Former Def Jam Signee

BY Zachary Horvath 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HHA VIP Reception
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Kevin Liles, Co-founder &amp; CEO, 300 Entertainment attends the HHA VIP Reception during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 VIP Reception at Drai's Beachclub &amp; Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for BET)
Kevin Liles has not been having the easiest go of it lately as this is not the only lawsuit he's dealing with.

Kevin Liles has come forward with a lengthy statement today claiming to have been threatened with a mega lawsuit. Per Akademiks TV, the now former CEO of 300 Entertainment alleges that this an "extortion attempt" by Shanell Jones. That would be female rapper Lady Luck, who he signed to Def Jam Recordings back in 1999. That was Liles' first year as president of that label.

He claims that Luck's legal team sent in this threat "three weeks ago" in which they claimed that they would "publish a book and file a public lawsuit riddled with utterly false and horrendous accusations if I didn't pay them $30 million."

Kevin Liles says that Lady Luck also "threatened to allege that I exposed myself to her and pushed her head towards my genitalia in an attempt to force her to perform oral sex while she was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of my car."

The record label executive firmly states later on in his response that all of these allegations "are totally false." Liles also combated Luck's "fabrication" with some alleged quotes from her. In them, she speaks glowingly of Liles and his family.

For example, Luck allegedly said that she felt "like [a] stepdaughter to him. He also cited a 2020 Instagram post in which she wished him a happy birthday. "#TBT Happy Birthday Kev... Could of wrote a paragraph but I already told u the other day."

Read More: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shaking Up Hip Hop & Hollywood

Kevin Liles Steps Down

Moreover, Liles alleges that Luck has called his parents "Mom" and "Pops," as well as his sister her "sister."

He doesn't stop there, though. He then goes on to speak on Luck's "life of crime" and how she labeled herself as a "three-time felon." She has allegedly been convicted of first-degree armed robbery and heroin distribution.

Additionally, Liles references multiple times in which Lady Luck has said she's never had any negative sexual encounters with older men. He includes this one where she said in a 2023 episode of her podcast that, "me personally, I never had, you know, from the older guys." In that episode she allegedly discussed molestation and sexual abuse.

All in all, Kevin Liles states a few times that he has empathy for her. However, he still believes these allegations are incorrect and need to handled. He closes his statement saying, "My attorneys will be handling it from here. It has been a difficult few months for my family and I as we've fought the false claims made against me." He continues, "But I will continue my work to uplift and serve the culture and community."

The "difficult few months" could also be a reference to Liles stepping down from his aforementioned role at 300 Entertainment. He stepped down about eight months ago right around when the allegations against Diddy were getting serious.

Bad Boy Records used to be under Warner Music Group and Liles has been defending the mogul boldly on numerous occasions.

Read More: LGP Qua Shot & Killed In Philadelphia: What We Know So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.0K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 73.2K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.7K