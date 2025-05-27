Kevin Liles has come forward with a lengthy statement today claiming to have been threatened with a mega lawsuit. Per Akademiks TV, the now former CEO of 300 Entertainment alleges that this an "extortion attempt" by Shanell Jones. That would be female rapper Lady Luck, who he signed to Def Jam Recordings back in 1999. That was Liles' first year as president of that label.

He claims that Luck's legal team sent in this threat "three weeks ago" in which they claimed that they would "publish a book and file a public lawsuit riddled with utterly false and horrendous accusations if I didn't pay them $30 million."

Kevin Liles says that Lady Luck also "threatened to allege that I exposed myself to her and pushed her head towards my genitalia in an attempt to force her to perform oral sex while she was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of my car."

The record label executive firmly states later on in his response that all of these allegations "are totally false." Liles also combated Luck's "fabrication" with some alleged quotes from her. In them, she speaks glowingly of Liles and his family.

For example, Luck allegedly said that she felt "like [a] stepdaughter to him. He also cited a 2020 Instagram post in which she wished him a happy birthday. "#TBT Happy Birthday Kev... Could of wrote a paragraph but I already told u the other day."

Kevin Liles Steps Down

Moreover, Liles alleges that Luck has called his parents "Mom" and "Pops," as well as his sister her "sister."

He doesn't stop there, though. He then goes on to speak on Luck's "life of crime" and how she labeled herself as a "three-time felon." She has allegedly been convicted of first-degree armed robbery and heroin distribution.

Additionally, Liles references multiple times in which Lady Luck has said she's never had any negative sexual encounters with older men. He includes this one where she said in a 2023 episode of her podcast that, "me personally, I never had, you know, from the older guys." In that episode she allegedly discussed molestation and sexual abuse.

All in all, Kevin Liles states a few times that he has empathy for her. However, he still believes these allegations are incorrect and need to handled. He closes his statement saying, "My attorneys will be handling it from here. It has been a difficult few months for my family and I as we've fought the false claims made against me." He continues, "But I will continue my work to uplift and serve the culture and community."

The "difficult few months" could also be a reference to Liles stepping down from his aforementioned role at 300 Entertainment. He stepped down about eight months ago right around when the allegations against Diddy were getting serious.