Kevin Liles Files Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kevin Liles was hit with these serious allegations just over a month ago from an alleged coworker during his tenure at Def Jam.

As we said, this woman says she was a coworker of Kevin Liles'. Specifically, from 2000-2002. He was the president of Def Jam (1999-2004) during her alleged tenure. At the time of writing, the court has yet to make a decision on the dismissal. A date or time was also not given.

But to be technical, the Jane Doe filed her lawsuit under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. It's one that was revised in 2022 to allow alleged victims to present previously time-barred claims prior to March 1, 2025. Additionally, it's worth noting that Universal Music Group and Def Jam Recordings are co-defendants along with Liles. The woman's legal team is claiming that they both "facilitated" his "propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence."

He concluded in part, "this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence." Kevin Liles filed his motion to dismiss these claims in a New York Court on Tuesday, April 8. The anonymous plaintiff alleges the industry mainstay made "derogatory and degrading comments based on her gender regarding her body and appearance." In addition, accusations of rape and groping were also made. As for Liles' legal team's rebuttal, they are arguing statute of limitations. Additionally, they feel the details aren't abundant enough.

Kevin Liles, the CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment, is fighting back in court. Per AllHipHop, he's asking the court to throw out his sexual assault suit from a former alleged Def Jam employee. Moreover, Liles already issued a firm statement doubling down on his innocence. "These outrageous allegations are completely untrue. After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.