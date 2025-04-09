Kevin Liles Files Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kevin Liles, the CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment, is fighting back in court. Per AllHipHop, he's asking the court to throw out his sexual assault suit from a former alleged Def Jam employee. Moreover, Liles already issued a firm statement doubling down on his innocence. "These outrageous allegations are completely untrue. After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women."
He concluded in part, "this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence." Kevin Liles filed his motion to dismiss these claims in a New York Court on Tuesday, April 8. The anonymous plaintiff alleges the industry mainstay made "derogatory and degrading comments based on her gender regarding her body and appearance." In addition, accusations of rape and groping were also made. As for Liles' legal team's rebuttal, they are arguing statute of limitations. Additionally, they feel the details aren't abundant enough.
Kevin Liles Def Jam
But to be technical, the Jane Doe filed her lawsuit under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. It's one that was revised in 2022 to allow alleged victims to present previously time-barred claims prior to March 1, 2025. Additionally, it's worth noting that Universal Music Group and Def Jam Recordings are co-defendants along with Liles. The woman's legal team is claiming that they both "facilitated" his "propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence."
As we said, this woman says she was a coworker of Kevin Liles'. Specifically, from 2000-2002. He was the president of Def Jam (1999-2004) during her alleged tenure. At the time of writing, the court has yet to make a decision on the dismissal. A date or time was also not given.