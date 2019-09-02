Kevin Liles
- MusicKevin Liles Net Worth 2024: What Is The Co-Founder Of 300 Entertainment Worth?Trace Kevin Liles' influential career from music executive to entrepreneur, and his profound impact on the music industry.By Rain Adams
- CrimeYoung Thug To Put Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles On Witness StandBoth music executives are close to Thugger, although it'll be months before they even get to take the stand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKevin Liles Pens Heartfelt Message In Support Of Young ThugKevin Liles previously testified on Thug's behalf during his bail hearing. By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Thug Denied Bond, Prosecutors Call Him "One Of The Most Dangerous Men Here": ReportBoth Thugger and Gunna will remain incarcerated as the RICO case against them builds. By Erika Marie
- CrimeKevin Liles Tearfully Vouches For Young Thug In Court: "He's Like A Son To Me"Kevin Liles tearfully appears in court to vouch for Young Thug's release on bond. By Aron A.
- MusicWarner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New DealWarner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment through an acquisition deal reportedly valued at $400 million. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicYoung Thug Awards HBCU Marching Band With $25K For "Hot" Challenge ContestCongrats to the winning squad.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Calls On HBCUs For "Hot" Battle of The Bands ChallengeWhich HBCU got the hottest marching band? By Noah C
- MusicLyor Cohen Explains Why He's "Not A Big Believer Of Albums"If you want insight on the music industry, these are the men to listen to. By Noah C
- MusicChris Gotti Claims Suge Knight Tried To Steal Ja Rule From Murder Inc.Suge allegedly pulled some strong-arm tactics.By Erika Marie