Young Thug is facing serious time as the trial for the YSL RICO case inches closer. Over the past few months, we’ve heard from a number of figures – executives, rappers, etc – who’ve called for Young Thug’s freedom. Kevin Liles, the CEO of 300 Ent., has been incredibly vocal in his support for Thug, too.

On Wednesday, he penned a heartfelt message calling for Thug’s freedom, which he posted to his Instagram page. Liles praised Thug as a family man and entrepreneur, while encouraging him to stay strong.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 25: Young Thug and Kevin Liles attend dinner celebrating Young Thug’s album “Punk” on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“#FreeJeff The man I know is a loving father, great business partner and an inspiration to so many people around the world. Stay strong my brother and you know where I stand… #imwithhim #mybrotherskeeper #saylessdomore,” he captioned the post.

Liles previously appeared in court during a bail hearing where he vouched on Thug’s behalf. During his emotional testimony, he said that he’d put up $1M of his own money for Thug’s bail. He also pushed back against claims that the rapper would intimidate witnesses.

“This whole thing that people are talking about, that’s not him. The Jeffrey I know? The Jeffrey I know would give me the clothes off of his back… I can give him my kids, he could give me his kids. That’s the Jeffrey I know,” he said.

Though Thug has reportedly not talked to anyone outside of his attorneys in legal time, it feels as though the rapper needs all the support he can get these days. A video emerged this week of Young Thug nearly falling asleep in court, while many described him as looking “defeated.” Thug’s currently in the jury selection process but the court authorities estimated that the trial can last upwards of a year.