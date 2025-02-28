Kevin Liles Claims He "Empowers Women" In Response To Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Liles Empowers Women Response Sexual Assault Lawsuit Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Kevin Liles, Co-founder &amp; CEO, 300 Entertainment attends the HHA VIP Reception during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 VIP Reception at Drai's Beachclub &amp; Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for BET)
An anonymous woman claims Kevin Liles sexually assaulted her in 2002 while she worked as an executive assistant at Def Jam.

Kevin Liles is the latest music industry executive to face harrowing sexual assault allegations in a lawsuit. An anonymous woman claimed in a new filing this week that he sexually assaulted her in 2002 when she was an executive assistant at Def Jam Recordings. Liles served as the label's president and the Executive Vice President of Island Def at the time. On Thursday evening (February 27), he and his legal team issued a statement to XXL alleging his innocence and denying any and all claims put forth by this anonymous plaintiff.

"I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening," Kevin Liles stated. "I wish I could share a more detailed response to this slander, but this is the first I've heard of this claim and the anonymous accuser's attorney shared the lawsuit with gossip influencers and media outlets before it was even posted by the court, so my attorneys and I have not seen the actual lawsuit.

Read More: Kevin Liles Net Worth 2024: What Is The Co-Founder Of 300 Entertainment Worth?

Kevin Liles Lawsuit
Congressional Black Caucus 53rd Annual Legislative Conference
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Liles speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus 53rd Annual Legislative Conference at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images)

"After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I've intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women," Kevin Liles continued. "It is a shameful reality that these lies spread so freely. My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence. These allegations will not derail my mission to be of service to our community, and focus on the greater good and greater God."

The lawsuit against Kevin Liles includes further claims of sexual assault, sexual harassment, derogatory verbal comments, and more. Jane Doe filed this under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, amended in 2022 to allow previously time-restricted allegations to come through as court filings until March 1 of this year. Variety's initial report highlights the woman's claims that Liles' sexual harassment began in 1999 through "derogatory and degrading comments based on her gender regarding her body and appearance," and physical violations of privacy such as inappropriate fondling. This first-time sexual assault lawsuit against him also names Def Jam and parent company Universal Music Group as codefendants.

Read More: Kevin Liles Tearfully Vouches For Young Thug In Court: “He’s Like A Son To Me”

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lil Wayne In Concert - New York, NY Music Kevin Liles Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault During Def Jam Presidency 911
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 45.1K