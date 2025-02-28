Kevin Liles Claims He "Empowers Women" In Response To Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kevin Liles is the latest music industry executive to face harrowing sexual assault allegations in a lawsuit. An anonymous woman claimed in a new filing this week that he sexually assaulted her in 2002 when she was an executive assistant at Def Jam Recordings. Liles served as the label's president and the Executive Vice President of Island Def at the time. On Thursday evening (February 27), he and his legal team issued a statement to XXL alleging his innocence and denying any and all claims put forth by this anonymous plaintiff.

"I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening," Kevin Liles stated. "I wish I could share a more detailed response to this slander, but this is the first I've heard of this claim and the anonymous accuser's attorney shared the lawsuit with gossip influencers and media outlets before it was even posted by the court, so my attorneys and I have not seen the actual lawsuit.

Kevin Liles Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Liles speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus 53rd Annual Legislative Conference at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images)

"After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I've intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women," Kevin Liles continued. "It is a shameful reality that these lies spread so freely. My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence. These allegations will not derail my mission to be of service to our community, and focus on the greater good and greater God."