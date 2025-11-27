Kevin Liles Wins Dismissal Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The judge determined that a previous agreement’s language “expressly and unambiguously” extended protections to Liles.

A federal judge has dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Kevin Liles. The judge ruled that the claims are legally barred due to a settlement agreement signed nearly two decades ago.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that a previous 2005 settlement between the plaintiff and Universal Music Group, the parent company of Def Jam Recordings, prevents the woman from bringing new claims related to her former employment. According to the court, the agreement included a broad legal release that covered both known and potential future claims connected to her time at the label.

The woman had alleged that she was fired unlawfully after reporting verbal harassment and inappropriate conduct by Liles while she worked as an assistant at Def Jam. Notably, her original 2005 complaint did not include any allegations of rape. Universal Music Group ultimately paid $47,500 to settle the civil rights complaint without admitting wrongdoing. In exchange, the woman agreed not to pursue any additional legal action tied to the matter.

Kevin Liles Beats Lawsuit
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Liles speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus 53rd Annual Legislative Conference at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Liles was not a signatory to the original settlement, he had exited Def Jam by the time it was executed. However, Judge Buchwald determined that the agreement’s language “expressly and unambiguously” extended protections to him. In her ruling, she wrote that the settlement discharged “any and all” claims the plaintiff “knew or reasonably should have known” at the time.

Because of the binding nature of the agreement, the court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice. Meaning it cannot be refiled or amended. Judge Buchwald stated there was no legal route that would allow the case to proceed in light of the previous settlement.

Representatives for Liles declined to comment following the decision. Attorneys for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to media inquiries. The ruling effectively closes the door on the case. With the court affirming that the prior settlement agreement remains enforceable and dispositive nearly 20 years later.

