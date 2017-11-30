def jam records
- MusicKeith Murray: The Man Behind The MicKeith Murray earned his icon status by delivering a never-before heard rap flow full of complexities and witty wordplay.By Demi Phillips
- TVIssa Rae Inks Multi-Year Deal With Def Jam Recordings For RaedioIssa Rae now has a partnership with Def Jam Recordings.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLL Cool J's "Bigger And Deffer" Turns 36On the 36th anniversary of LL Cool J's "Bigger and Deffer," we're reflecting on the influence of the albums' heavy hitting qualities. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentRappers Who Almost Signed to Other Rap Record LabelsFrom Kanye West to Drake, we're taking a look at rappers who nearly signed to different record labels. By Caleb Hardy
- NewsDaniLeigh Is Heartbreakingly Honest About DaBaby Drama On New Single, "Dead To Me"Dani also sat down for her first interview surrounding all her drama with DaBaby.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDef Jam Names Former RCA Exec Tunji Balogun Its New CEOBalogun takes over for previous CEO Paul Rosenberg.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicLL Cool J Reveals He & Q-Tip Are Working On An Album For Def Jam RecordsGreat news for fans of the two OGs.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentAmber Rose's New Man Alexander Edwards Throws Her A Surprise Birthday PartyAmber Rose shares a sweet message to Alexander Edwards on her birthday. By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose And New Beau Alexander Edwards Dance The Night Away At SOAD ShowAmber and Alexander enjoy some quality time.By hnhh
- MusicCardo Trashes His Label: "Don't Sign To Def Jam Records"Producer Cardo is the latest to have beef with his label.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic's New Deal Is Not Worth $30 Million As He Claims: ReportIt turns out Logic may have been fibbing about his new $30 million deal.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPayroll Giovanni & Cardo Recuit E-40 For "Mail Long"Payroll Giovanni & Cardo connect with E-40 on "Mail Long." By Aron A.
- MusicCardo And Payroll Giovanni Sign To Def Jam RecordsCardo & Payroll Giovanni are the newest members of Def Jam.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRussell Simmons Steps Down From Def Jam After New Sexual Assault AllegationsJenny Lumet is another woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons.By Chantilly Post