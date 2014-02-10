For those unfamiliar, Shanell is a singer, songwriter, choreographer and video director out of Anaheim, California who dabbles in R&B, Hip-Hop and Synthpop. Since getting her start dancing for the likes of Ciara and Ne-Yo, she's signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, released four mixtapes and contributed to Young Money's 2009 compilation We Are Young Money, having collaborated with the likes of Busta Rhymes, Drake, Jeffree Star, Too Short, Millionaires, D. Woods, Ne-Yo, Birdman, Jae Millz, Brandon Oneil and many more throughout her career. Most recently, she released a visual for "Boy Stop Playin'" in January 2014, which was included on her June 2013 EP Midnight Mimosas. Stay tuned for updates on her movements, y'all. (For more details, hit up shanellakasnl.net.)