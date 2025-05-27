SZA Struggles To Navigate Skin-Tight Dress At 2025 AMAs

The American Music Awards took place on Monday evening (May 26), and it was a big night for several of the biggest stars in the industry. Billie Eilish swept the evening, taking home seven awards in seven attempts, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Eminem unexpectedly won Favorite Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album over Kendrick Lamar. Beyonce nabbed two more country awards, including Favorite Country Album. But it was also a good night for SZA.

The R&B superstar received six nominations, including Artist of the Year and Favorite R&B Album. She came up short in those categories, but did win Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song. She was also in attendance to receive her award, but her wardrobe decision made it more difficult than expected.

SZA wore a skin-tight black dress for the AMAs. It was a dress so tight that she enlisted the help of two security guards to get her onto the stage. Cameras had to cut away to prevent anything potentially NSFW from slipping through. She eventually made it onto the stage, thanking her fans and shouting out Kai Cenat's Streamer University, as Cenat presented the award to her.

SZA's appearance at the American Music Awards comes in the middle of her co-headlining Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. The two had a few days off after three shows at Inglewood's So-Fi Stadium on May 21, 23, and 24. It's the first stadium tour for both artists, and it has been a massive win for both artists. These shows have already grossed more than Lamar's entire Big Steppers tour, averaging over $10 million a night with another 26 dates to go.