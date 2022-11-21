Summer Walker discussed what music is classified as R&B on Instagram, Monday. The comment comes after Walker lost in several categories in the genre at the 2022 American Music Awards.

“What’s classified as R&B sounds so different in 2022 compared to back in the day,” Walker began one post. “These r&b awards be won by pop songs, hip hop songs, house songs, it’s really interesting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Summer Walker performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Thank goodness for my fans lmao,” she added in a follow-up post. “Y’all the only ones gone give a btch some credit.”

Walker had an opportunity to win Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album but took home neither. Instead, Beyoncé won both awards as well as Favorite R&B Song.

In the best album category, Walker had been up for her work on Still Over It. She released the album on November 5, 2021, with appearances from Cardi B, JT of City Girls, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making for the best release for a female R&B artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance ended up giving her the win. Other artists in the category included Drake with Honestly, Nevermind, Silk Sonic with An Evening with Silk Sonic, as well as The Weeknd with Dawn FM.

As for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Summer and Beyoncé competed against Doja Cat, Muni Long, and SZA.

Beyoncé’s track “Break My Soul” won Favorite R&B Song. The track beat out Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs,” Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window,” SZA’s “I Hate U,” and Wizkid’s “Essence.”

Check out Summer Walker’s complaints on Instagram below.

