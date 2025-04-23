Kendrick Lamar Dominates Nominations For Upcoming AMAs With His Drake Diss Tracks

Kendrick Lamar has several chances to add even more accolades following his takedown of Drake in 2024 with 10 to be exact.

Taylor Swift, who has the most wins all time with 40, shockingly only has six. If you plan on catching the AMAs, they premiere at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S on May 26. Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the show for the second time in her career. The last time she did so was in 2015.

Moreover, "Not Like Us" has another shot to win a "song of the year" like award. Kendrick Lamar is the rightful owner of three AMA wins but has a chance to make history this year. Due to his 10 nominations, if he can win eight of them, he will tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most trophies in one year.

However, perhaps the most impressive thing about his dominance at the award show is the Favorite Hip-Hop Album category. There, he has a 60% chance to win as he holds three of the five spots. His Drake diss records "Not Like Us" and "Like That," as well as his GNX splash, "luther."

