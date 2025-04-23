Kendrick Lamar Dominates Nominations For Upcoming AMAs With His Drake Diss Tracks

2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kendrick Lamar has several chances to add even more accolades following his takedown of Drake in 2024 with 10 to be exact.

Kendrick Lamar is up for tons of categories at the 51st AMAs (American Music Awards). He actually possesses the most nominations of any artist with 10 according to Billboard. They include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and more.

However, perhaps the most impressive thing about his dominance at the award show is the Favorite Hip-Hop Album category. There, he has a 60% chance to win as he holds three of the five spots. His Drake diss records "Not Like Us" and "Like That," as well as his GNX splash, "luther."

Moreover, "Not Like Us" has another shot to win a "song of the year" like award. Kendrick Lamar is the rightful owner of three AMA wins but has a chance to make history this year. Due to his 10 nominations, if he can win eight of them, he will tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most trophies in one year.

The King of Pop did it in 1984, with Houston doing so 10 years later. The next closest number of nominations at the 2025 show is Post Malone with eight. Others making lots of noise include Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey with seven.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National World Tour

Taylor Swift, who has the most wins all time with 40, shockingly only has six. If you plan on catching the AMAs, they premiere at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S on May 26. Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the show for the second time in her career. The last time she did so was in 2015.

This news arrives in the midst of Kendrick's Grand National world tour. It got started this past weekend, April 19 in Minneapolis. His "luther" co-star, SZA, and producer of "Not Like Us," Mustard, are on the road with him. The trek will wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden on August 9.

