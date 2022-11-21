Wayne Brady paid tribute to the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during the 2022 American Music Awards. The comedian, who was hosting the event, also spoke about the recent shooting in Colorado Springs.

“We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos,” he said, before adding, “On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight, we honor your memory.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 25: Actor Wayne Brady visits ‘The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show’ at Z100 Studio on August 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Takeoff was shot-and-killed in Houston while at a bowling alley, earlier this month. Houston police chief Troy Finner has said he does not believe Takeoff was the intended target. The Migos co-founder was 28 years old. His friends and family held a “Celebration of Life” event at the State Farm Arena. Offset, Quavo, Cardi B, Drake, and more performed at the event.

Numerous celebrities have shared tributes for Takeoff. Gucci Maine even released a song in his honor titled “Letter to Takeoff.”

After addressing Takeoff, Brady also brought up the Colorado Springs shooting, pleading for an end to gun violence. At least five people were killed while 25 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q.

Brady continued: “Guys, we have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence. Just yesterday there was a mass shooting in Colorado Springs and our hearts go out to all of the victims’ families. That’s from the show. Personally, I want to say I love you all and my heart is with you and God bless you.”

