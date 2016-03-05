wayne brady
- Pop CultureWayne Brady Reportedly Involved In Car Accident That Lead To Physical AltercationBrady thankfully escaped with no major injuries. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWayne Brady Honors Takeoff At American Music AwardsWayne Brady paid tribute to Takeoff while on stage at the AMAs.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWayne Brady Upset About "Grown Men" Sliding In Teen Daughter's DMsBrady says that his ex-wife confronted one man who said that he only messaged the teen because he'd recently broken up with his girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsWayne Brady Is Quarantined With Daughter, "Best Friend" Ex-Wife, & Ex's BFWayne Brady and his loved ones are the "new nuclear family" as they've all decided to quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Erika Marie
- MusicWayne Brady Bodies "5 Fingers Of Death" Freestyle On "Sway In The Morning"Not bad, not bad at all.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Masked Singer" Winner Speaks Out On How Race Influences VotesSPOILER ALERT: Broadway star and comedian Wayne Brady takes home the trophy.By Lynn S.
- LifeWayne Brady Chimes In On Louis C.K. & Chris Rock's "N-Word" ControversyWayne Brady offers his thorough thoughts on the controversy plaguing his colleagues.By Milca P.
- NewsWayne Brady Freestyles With Action Bronson, Mayhem Lauren & AlchemistWayne Brady's mic presence makes Action Bronson lose his shit. By Angus Walker