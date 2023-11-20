Wayne Brady Reportedly Involved In Car Accident That Lead To Physical Altercation

Over the weekend, Wayne Brady was involved in a car accident. While that's often bad enough, it wasn't the end of things for the all-purpose entertainer. According to TMZ, the accident happened on the PCH in Malibu. While Brady didn't have to be taken to the hospital afterward, sources close to him claim that he was "banged up and sore" and will be taking things easy for a few days following the accident.

It's what reportedly happened after the incident that has even more people talking. After pulling their cars over, the pair reportedly got into a heated argument that eventually turned into a physical exchange. The other driver, a 51-year-old man reportedly took off down the road when Brady called 911 following their altercation. Later, the man was arrested for battery, DUI, and hit-and-run. Check out the full report on the situation below.

Read More: Wayne Brady Honors Takeoff At American Music Awards

Wayne Brady Car Accident Turns Into A Fight

Celebrities have to get around just like everybody else which means they're often liable to get into car trouble. In the past few months, while dealing with the rollout of her new memoir, Britney Spears was reportedly pulled over twice by police. Though the interactions seemed largely respectful, Spears was hit with a few tickets. The biggest came because she was driving without her license and proof of insurance, which she claimed her security normally carries.

Earlier this year, R&B star Khalid got into a car accident of his own. He was parked on the side of the road while his vehicle was overheated when somebody reportedly drove by and struck his car. Thankfully, he was left with only minor injuries. Shortly after the accident happened his mother shared an update to social media that he was resting and recovering and he got back to touring with Ed Sheeran shortly afterward. What do you think of Wayne Brady getting in a car accident that led to a physical fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Wayne Brady Upset About “Grown Men” Sliding In Teen Daughter’s DMs

[Via]