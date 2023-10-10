Britney Spears Busted For Driving Without A License

Nothing has been easy for Britney Spears recently. As her private and public lives increasingly merge together she's also had to weather a divorce from husband Sam Asghari. As a result, insiders have claimed that she has very few close allies remaining in her life. One report, in particular, claimed that her lawyer and manager were the only two people left in her inner circle. Much of her family is estranged, though whether or not they deserve to be is very much up for debate at the moment.

The problems piled up for Britney last month when she was pulled over and hit with two tickets. According to TMZ, she was pulled over for speeding on September 10th. She got off with a warning for the speeding but was handed down two citations for driving without her license or proof of insurance with her. Thankfully all she will be responsible for is paying a fee of $1140, which the pop star should be capable of. While car troubles are far from the priority issue for Spears recently, it's another unfortunate hurdle as issues pile up for her. Check out the full story below.

Britney Spears's Traffic Violations

The biggest controversy surrounding Britney Spears recently has been a series of videos she shared to Instagram. In the clips she shows off her dance moves while wielding a pair of knives that immediately had fans concerned for her wellbeing. While she claimed that the knives were fake, that didn't stop fans from calling in a wellness check on the singer.

Recently, Britney posted another video that restarted fan concern. While the clip doesn't contain the knives themselves, it does feature a bandage on Spear's finger. Many fans jumped to the reasonable conclusion that she hurt herself while trying to make one of the knife videos. What do you think of Britney Spears being ticketed for driving without her license and insurance with her? Let us know in the comment section below.

