Lizzo, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, The 1975, and more of the biggest names in music will be headlining the Mad Cool Festival in 2023. The event’s organizers have announced the full line-up for the Madrid festival.

Lizzo will likely be performing music from her latest album, Special. She released the project back on July 15, 2022, peaking at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Her single, “About Damn Time,” also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Other artists that will be performing include Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age, Genesis Owusu, and more.

Additionally, Rina Sawayama, Sam Smith, Jamie xx, Years & Years, Paolo Nutini, Machine Gun Kelly, and Nova Twins. are slated to appear.

Machine Gun Kelly released his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, back in March 2022. The project is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Kelly already took home the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist, earlier this year.

Regular three-day tickets will cost 195€ and be going on sale December 15 at 11:00 AM. Single-day tickets, on the other hand, will run for 85€ and drop on December 29 at 11:00 AM. Pre-sale options will give fans the opportunity to get their hands on tickets slightly earlier. Three-day tickets hit pre-sale on December 12 while single-day tickets release on December 26.

The upcoming festival will be its second run since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mad Cool Festival will go down on July 6-8, 2023, in Madrid. Organizers will announce more artists in the months to come.

Check out the full line-up for Mad Cool Festival 2023 below.

