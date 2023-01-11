Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, and Odesza will be headlining Bonnaroo 2023. The festival released the full lineup for the upcoming event, earlier this week.

Other notable names on the lineup include Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, Fleet Foxes, Pixies, Baby Keem, Three 6 Mafia, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, Black Midi, Korn, Muna, Franz Ferdinand, 070 Shake, and many more.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Early Access tickets will be available beginning on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 AM. General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), and single-day tickets will go on sale afterward.

Lamar has been traveling the world while promoting his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. He shared the project back in May 2022. It will be Lamar’s second time headlining at Bonnaroo with his last appearance coming in 2015.

As for the Foo Fighters, the band recently confirmed that they will continue performing, despite the death of Taylor Hawkins, last year.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” they said in a statement. “And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Check out the full lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 below.

[Via]