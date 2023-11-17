Cardi B On Rumors She’s Quitting Music: “I Never Said I Was Taking A Hiatus”

Cardi B always causes a bit of a firestorm with her social media presence, whether it's a defense of Will Smith against scandalous accusations or her thought on her grievances with the world on IG Live. Since it's such an unfiltered form of communication that's easy to misconstrue, it's no wonder why she has to clarify things often. Moreover, fans recently thought that the Bronx MC announced that she's taking a break from music based on some Instagram Live comments on Thursday (November 16). When fans started to get this rumor mill going, pleading for her to stay or celebrating this supposed hiatus, she made her intentions clear on Twitter later that day.

"I never said I was taking a hiatus," Cardi B tweeted. "I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks. Not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. BG ya know where to catch me!" This is what she said on IG Live that had people making assumptions: "Y’all might not see me for a long time, 'cause I’m just not in the mood to be famous," the "Bongos" superstar expressed. "If y’all wanna see me y’all go to Arizona to the Tik Tok concert. Other than that I’ve been liking my low key life."

Cardi B Clears Up Confusion About Her Presumed Hiatus

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that her out-of-context comments got misinterpreted as an actual announcement. Back in October, Cardi B suggested she would scrap her upcoming new album and that she feels detached and unmotivated to make music right now. However, she clarified shortly after this sentiment that she just felt bogged down and overwhelmed by online hate and let it get the best of her. Hopefully the 31-year-old can keep separating these two endeavors and not allow the online noise to get to the head of her artistry.

Meanwhile, even if that becomes a tougher challenge, taking this social media break is very rarely a negative thing. After all, she deserves more time to spend with her family, friends, and on her own personal life that isn't broadcasted out to an audience. But Bardi loves to share her journey, so all we need to know is that, if it isn't an announcement, we shouldn't take what she expresses emotionally as gospel. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, stick around on HNHH.

