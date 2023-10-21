Cardi B Reflects On Dealing With Cyberbullying Before Joining Offset At UGG AW23 Launch Event

Cardi B reflected on dealing with cyberbullying on social media, during a video posted to Instagram, earlier this week. The rapper admitted that she was going through a rough stretch when she tweeted about suicide. She had written online: "I just wanna put a bullet in my head."

"When I burst, I'm very outspoken," Cardi said in her latest video. "When I get into one of my bad moments, I will literally curse everybody out, and I'll be f*ckin' like, 'I want you to die. B***h, I wanna die. I don't give a f**k!' Because that's just how I'll be feeling in the moment."

Cardi B Attends The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Cardi further explained: "I was just very overwhelmed yesterday. I was very sad. And, I don't know - I feel like I was just having such a good week, and then, when I got home, and I started paying attention to so much sh*t that people were saying about me, and all the funny sh*t about me … I just started getting upset about it." Prior to Cardi's concerning post, she teased new music on social media and was met with disappointed reactions from fans. Check out her recent post below.

Cardi B Explains Concerning Post & Attends UGG Event

Cardi's post came before she and her husband, Offset, attended UGG's AW 2024 launch event in New York City. In pictures of the couple from the event, Cardi rocked a brown sweater vest over a button-down shirt with a black and white checkered skirt. Be on the lookout for further updates on the two on HotNewHipHop.

