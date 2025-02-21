Morray Makes A "Long Story Short" On His Debut Album

It's been a long time coming for Morray, but the official first album is finally here.

But he's obviously much more than a features artist. "Quicksand," "Bad Situations" and "Low Key" all have picked over 15 million streams. Songs like these display high levels of grit, determination, storytelling and impressive vocal range. That all lands on Long Story Short, which Morray describes as a "piece of my soul." He expressed his gratitude for his fans waiting on him and how much went into the record. "It’s been a long road, filled with moments of doubt and growth," he begins. "And I know it’s been a minute since I’ve shared new music with you all. Life sometimes has a way of teaching us lessons we aren’t ready for, but through it all, your support never wavered. For that, I am forever grateful." Morray leaves off by hinting at more to come. "I promise, it’s worth the wait. Long Story Short, the journey has only just begun. 🙏🏾"

One of the top rapper/singer hybrids in the game, Morray, is back and with his first-ever album, Long Story Short. Overall, fans have been (im)patiently waiting a long time for this. The only project we have from the North Carolina artist is his 2021 mixtape Street Sermons. Granted he's only been releasing music professionally since the start of the 2020s decade. But still, with how much talent he wields , it feels like his debut album was well overdue. As most of you know, he broke through in 2021 with his feature on J. Cole 's The Off-Season cut "m y . l i f e" with 21 Savage . It's been of the favorites from the record, accumulating nearly half a billion streams. To be exact, it sits at 483,686,508. plays on Spotify.

