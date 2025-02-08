Morray Announces First Project In Almost Four Years With Release Of Uplifting Single "Breakthrough"

Morray's relatable approach to his music makes him such a desirable artist that fans want to hear from. Like most folks, the North Carolina native was your typical 9-5 employee. That workman-like mentality permeates throughout the messages and themes he pushes. Moreover, his way of incorporating gospel and soul elements only makes the words stick with audience members that much more. He's the ray of sun that breaks through the storm clouds on a gloomy day. Speaking of breaking through, Morray explains how he changed his life for the better on his latest single. However, this track isn't just a personal growth exercise for himself. There are plenty of gems in here that folks can apply in their lives if they are overcoming something challenging.
"Breakthrough" finds Morray tapping into more of a radio-friendly sound as well. His resilient lyrics fight their way through a bright guitar riff, allowing him to get into his signature rap/singing style. The melody is prevalent throughout, especially on the chorus, and overall, it's another win. Excitingly, this single comes alongside his announcement of his first project in nearly four years. According to a press release, Morray will be dropping a 12-song mixtape called Long Story Short. A fitting title, his second LP will be summing how difficult it's been for him from a music industry standpoint. He definitely hasn't been the most active artist, but his Empire Records release will arrive sooner than later, February 21, to be exact.
Morray "Breakthrough"
Quotable Lyrics:
I’ve learned ways to help myself get through
I’ve had to break through, I thought I was through
I said, I hate you, talkin’ to myself
So scared to face you, talkin’ ’bout myself
