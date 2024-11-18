Morray Looks To Make It "Out The Hole" On Motivational New Single

Despite the low output, Fayetteville, North Carolina singer and rapper Morray is an exciting talent. Most may remember him from his uplifting feature on J. Cole's "m y . l i f e" from The Off-Season. However, he's been on plenty of other major projects like ones from Macklemore, Busta Rhymes, as well on the soundtracks for Creed III and Madden NFL 22. But as we said, the solo catalog remains pretty short, as he has dropped just one album which landed in 2021. Hopefully, though, Morray is working toward ending the drought with "Out The Hole" being a potential sign of that.
This is the EMPIRE affiliate's third release of the year, with the previous two dropping on YouTube exclusively. Morray is known for his preacher-like voice and inspirational messages. "Out The Hole" provides more of those trademark qualities in addition to his singing and rapping style. Over a southern-style beat, Morray belts out lines about how much he's improved his life over the years. The chorus is especially an amazing display of his vocal range, as he raps, "From the bottom to the top, a n**** made it out of the motherf***in' ho-o-ole / Blue car, big crib, this ain't how I used to live, n****, no-oh-oh / You be actin' like you n****s know, but you n****s don't really f***in' know-oh-oh." If you're in the market for some empowerment this song has it in a surplus amount.
"Out The Hole" - Morray
Quotable Lyrics:
Had to learn to be asserted when it come to them bands
N****s be tryna find the exit after gettin' the grand, it's big
Loyalty shouldn't come with no price
But nowadays, n****s wanna ask you for a piece of the pie
But can't bake they own cake, so I ain't givin' up mine
Be Tony Hawk, get on board, n****, learn how to grind (Whoa-oh-oh)