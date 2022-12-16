Morray has been making big moves ever since he blew up with the track “Quicksand.” The North Carolina artist was noticed by the likes of J. Cole, which then opened him up to a whole new fanbase. He was able to capitalize on this newfound fame with a debut mixtape called Street Sermons. Since that time, he has been working on his craft, waiting to make his next move.

In 2023, his debut album will arrive, and it is sure to be an impressive project. He has continued to receive mentorship from Cole, and overall, he seems confident in his latest work. Consequently, he is beginning to rollout some singles, including his latest which was released this week.

MMorray attends the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 07, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Morray Drops “Da Rant”

This latest single is simply called “Da Rant,” and it is perhaps his most personal track yet. Although Morray has always included personal stories in his music, this latest track is on a whole new level. From start to finish, he goes deep into his past as he describes the people he associated with and the things he saw. Overall, it makes for a compelling listen, and the bars speak to Morray’s growth as an artist.

Furthermore, the production is also a demonstration of how Morray has matured. The beat here is much more progressive than what he typically raps over as there are some unique shifts throughout. There is a certain tone here that speaks to the gravity of what he’s rapping about, and it all comes together beautifully.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dyin’ for your gang, who told you posse up?

Choosin’ death for one’s beliefs, yeah, bitch, that’s probably us

But on that fuckin’ dyin’ part, man, that’s where I’m kinda stuck

‘Cause n***a, it’s your time to go, why the fuck you keep on sayin’ us?

