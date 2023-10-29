Kodak Black Wants To Mentor Kanye West

During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Kodak Black was asked whether he's on “Team Pharrell” or “Team Kanye." The rapper shared what he likes about each of the artists before ultimately settling on Pharrell. He did say, however, that he believes he could make a difference in Ye's life. According to Kodak, the controversial performer should reach out, as he might be able to give him some pointers.

“I f*ck with Pharrell. I’m not going to lie, I can call Pharrell and talk about anything. I f*ck with him,” Kodak Black began. “But Kanye [is] Gemini gang.” He went on, revealing that he could have something to offer Ye. “And Kanye, I felt [sic] like I can be his mentor or something," he explained. "It would be very fruitful for his life. Kanye, when you see [this], holler at me."

Kodak Black Tells Kanye West To "Holler" At Him

While the 26-year-old's Drink Champs appearance certainly sparked some interesting conversations, it also sparked some concern among fans and peers. Many note that Kodak Black appeared to be under the influence during the interview, which led them to believe that he's on a destructive path. Ray J even chimed in, calling on those around Kodak to check him.

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," he wrote in the comments section of a snippet from the show. "This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct." Do you think Kodak Black would be a good mentor to Kanye West? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

