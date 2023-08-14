Drake & Bobbi Althoff Reportedly Unfollow Each Other, Althoff Removes Podcast From YouTube

Fans made light of the situation on social media.

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world, which means it can be hard to get an interview with him. However, one person was able to do it despite not having a huge catalog. That person was, of course, Bobbi Althoff. Many are calling her some sort of industry plant. Although, that would be fairly dismissive of everything she has done. So far, she has interviewed Funny Marco, Drizzy, Lil Yachty, Mark Cuban, and even Tyga. Furthermore, she has a plethora of other interviews on the way.

As it pertains to Drake, it had always seemed like the two were on very good terms with one another. They would hang out once in a while and Drizzy would even roast her in her IG comments. Overall, it felt like they were some up-and-coming comedic duo. Unfortunately, it seems as though this has all come crumbling down, extremely fast. On Twitter last night, it was reported by numerous accounts that Bobbi Althoff and Drake unfollowed one another. Moreover, she took down their interview from her YouTube page.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff On The Outs?

A quick fact check will show that this is, indeed, true. They definitely do not follow one another on Instagram. Additionally, on YouTube, the only trace of the Drake interview on Bobbi’s channel are some “Shorts” that were released prior to the entire interview going live. Needless to say, something very fishy is going on here. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the internet has found any clarity on the situation.

This could definitely be a real feud brewing between the two or it could just be a random falling out. Drake has had an unfollow spree with other women in the past. Ice Spice being a prime example. However, this could also just be some sort of promo that is going over our heads. The possibilities are truly endless. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

