7 Rappers Who Are Virgos

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, and many rappers celebrate their birthdays during this time. The season typically falls between August 23 and September 22. Many born during this season are especially known for their practicality, attention to detail, and analytical nature. Unsurprisingly, quite a number of rappers are Virgos, and exhibit the traits attributed to the star sign. These include: Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Wale, and more.

As a matter of fact, Virgos are notorious for being perfectionists, and this quality shines best in their work. As these rappers positively utilize the “perfectionist” characteristic, they, in turn, create memorable songs. Furthermore, prominent Virgos are renowned for their strong work ethic and precision. With a methodical approach to most things, they excel in creative roles, so it comes as no surprise that there are so many remarkable Virgo rappers.

Read More: Hip-Hop Artists By Zodiac Signs

Big K.R.I.T. (August 26)

The Virgo rapper and record producer, born August 26th, 1986, first gained widespread attention in 2010 with the release of his single, “Country Shit.” However, the rapper has been active in the rap scene since 2005. He has an extensive and impressive discography comprising 14 mixtapes, five studio albums, and five EPs. Furthermore, he is widely considered a conscious rapper and is also renowned for his impeccable production skills. Big K.R.I.T. is well respected in the Hip Hop community, and rightfully so.

Read More: Famous Rappers Who Are Geminis

Foxy Brown (September 6)

Foxy Brown is an iconic figure in Hip Hop. The iconic Virgo rapper, born on September 6th, 1978, is known for her unapologetic lyrics, and her influence on the next generation of women in rap. She broke into the rap scene at the age of 17 with the release of her platinum debut album, Ill Na Na. Foxy Brown is widely celebrated for her contributions to Hip Hop, particularly for breaking barriers and achieving success in a male-dominated industry. However, her career has been marked not just by triumphs, but by significant challenges. Nonetheless, the queen of Virgo rappers remains an undisputed champion of Hip Hop. She has left an indelible mark on the history of rap music.

Read More: 7 Rappers Who Are Leos

Wiz Khalifa (September 8)

One of the most commercially successful Virgo rappers is Wiz Khalifa, born September 8th, 1987. He is a prominent figure in contemporary Hip Hop, known for his catchy hooks, memorable anthems, and laid-back persona. Throughout his career, the rapper has achieved widespread success, with chart-topping hits, and critically acclaimed albums. His breakout moment came with the release of his single “Black And Yellow” in 2010, which brought him worldwide fame. Despite his chill persona, Khalifa has left a significant impact on both the music industry and pop culture. The 36-year-old Virgo continues to make notable contributions to the Hip Hop genre.

Ludacris (September 11)

One of the world’s most famous rappers, Virgo or otherwise, is Ludacris. Born September 11th, 1977, the influential rapper is not just an acclaimed musician, but a box office success. He is a versatile artist, transitioning in and out of music and acting, all while maintaining his signature style and sense of humor. The MC and actor is a proven hard worker, confirming his identity as a Virgo. In fact, he has a song titled “Virgo,” which features fellow Virgo, Nas. So far, Ludacris has released several multi-platinum albums throughout his career. Although he has a small but impressive filmography, his success with the Fast & Furious film franchise makes him one of the most commercially successful rappers turned actors.

Read More: Famous Rappers Who Are Cancers

2 Chainz (September 12)

In 2012, 2 Chainz, born September 12th, 1977, embarked on a solo career after departing from the Hip Hop duo, Playaz Circle. Soon after beginning his solo career, 2 Chainz became a full-fledged rap superstar. His debut solo album was a major success, and he has released six more albums since, all notable in their own right. The Virgo’s ability to adapt and remain relevant in the ever-changing Hip Hop landscape is also worthy of note. He continues to be a respected artist and cultural influencer.

Read More: GloRilla Reveals Which Zodiac Signs Are The Best In Bed

Nas (September 14)

Nas is often regarded as one of the greatest rappers in the history of Hip Hop. Born on September 14th, 1973, his career is marked by his artistic integrity and thought-provoking lyrics. Specifically, his ability to illustrate the complexities of life through his music has earned him significant acclaim. The rapper’s debut album, Illmatic, is constantly heralded as one of the greatest rap albums of all time. In the case of Virgo rappers, none can boast of cultural influence quite like Nas. He has an extensive discography filled with numerous stellar albums. Nas’ influence on subsequent generations of rappers is profound, with many citing him as a major inspiration for their own careers. The Virgo remains a revered figure in Hip Hop, and continues to release timeless music.

Read More: What Do Jhené Aiko's Zodiac Placements Tell Us About Her?

Flo Rida (September 16)

Flo Rida is recognized for his contribution to the fusion of Hip Hop and pop and dance music. The rapper was born on September 16th, 1979, making him one of the most unique Virgo rappers in terms of sound. He gained widespread recognition with his debut single “Low” in 2007. His music also has a broad appeal, particularly catering to both local and international audiences. Furthermore, his genre-blending rap songs have consistently dominated the radio and club scenes. Flo Rida remains a prominent figure in the genre, releasing music that resonates with a wider audience. Lastly, his ability to create chart-topping hits with a universal appeal is quite unparalleled.

[via]