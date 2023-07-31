7 Rappers Who Are Leos

Leo season officially kicked off on the 22nd of July and will last until August 23. A notable quality of those with the star sign is their fiery nature, which is true of many Leo rappers. In the industry, uniqueness is largely valued, and most rappers who fall under the Leo sign are wildly creative and talented. They’re also confident, inventive, and enthusiastic. This, in turn, makes Leo rappers wonderful performers on stage.

Additionally, rappers who were born under the astrological sign of Leo are also driven. It’s often the case that many of these stars do not stick to just one formula. Due to their dominant personalities, they’re usually at the forefront of new movements and styles. Unable to be put in a box, these artists are authentic and usually have other ventures going for them. Here are seven notable names in hip-hop that are center-of-attention Leos.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 17: Young Thug performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jeffery Lamar Williams, popularly known as Young Thug, was born on August 16 in 1991. The Atlanta native was first signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Brick Squad Records in 2013. Today, he’s one of trap music’s most recognizable figures. The rapper is also widely regarded as a fashion icon, known for his gender-fluid styles and bold fashion statements. Thugger has released three studio albums so far, with his latest, Business Is Business, released while in jail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Symere Bysil Woods, popularly known by his stage name Lil Uzi Vert, was born on July 31 in 1995. Lil Uzi Vert is a highly influential artist and one of the most recognizable Leo rappers today. They’re constantly broadening the scope of the diversification of current rap artists. The “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker is gender-nonconforming, and known for their eccentric fashion style. Musically, Lil Uzi Vert is an extremely diverse act, borrowing sounds from alternative, emo, and punk music to create a unique, original sound. Their most recent album, Pink Tape, was released on June 30, becoming the first Hip Hop album of 2023 to top the Billboard 200.

Soulja Boy

***EXCLUSIVE*** Soulja Boy during the taping of Snoop Dogg’s “Dogg After Dark”, a new weekly variety talk show, at Kress in Hollywood, CA on March 4, 2009. “Dogg After Dark” airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on MTV. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

DeAndre Cortez Way, better known by his stage name Soulja Boy, was born on July 28 in 1990. While still widely known for his 2007 chart-topper, “Crank That,” Soulja Boy is a highly influential rapper. He is technically the first rapper to achieve viral status on YouTube, utilizing his online presence significantly. Soulja Boy is also at the forefront of artists, Leo or otherwise, to popularize the viral dance craze. Despite his antics, long list of rap beefs, and online memes, Soulja Boy is an authoritative figure in Hip Hop.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Rapper GloRilla performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

One of the hottest acts of the past year is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, better known as GloRilla. She joins the many talented Leo rappers, as she was born on July 28 in 1999. The hitmaker grew up as part of her church choir in Memphis, Tennessee but after losing her voice, made the switch to rap. GloRilla is also at the forefront of rappers who have gained a significant following thanks to TikTok. Her singles, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” have become major online successes. GloRilla was inducted into the highly coveted XXL Freshman Class of 2023, a testament to her star quality and talent.

BENICASSIM, SPAIN – JULY 13: Stormzy performs on stage during day 1 of Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB) on July 13, 2017 in Benicassim, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., also known as Stormzy, was born on July 26 in 1993. The British rapper and songwriter is considered an icon in his native country. Known for his blend of grime, gospel, and R&B, Stormzy is among the most famous Leo rappers. Active for over a decade now, he’s released three albums so far. All three of his full-length projects have received widespread acclaim and boosted his success at home and abroad. Stormzy has also become a well-known philanthropist and is highly involved in U.K. politics.

Chief Keef

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Chief Keef backstage at Brooklyn Bowl on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Keith Farrelle Cozart, popularly known as Chief Keef, was born on August 15 in 1995. Chief Keef’s prominent drill sound has boosted the genre significantly. The noteworthy rapper has been musically active since he was a teenager and is also one of Chicago’s major rap exports. The “I Don’t Like” artist has had his fair share of legal issues, but that’s yet to detract from his dominant gangsta persona. Many fans and other rappers have praised his authenticity and raw rap style. While Keef doesn’t release music at a rapid rate these days, he’s appeared as a guest on several tracks and still produces.

Bobby Shmurda

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Bobby Shmurda visits SiriusXM Studios on October 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ackquille Jean Pollard, also known as Bobby Shmurda, was born on August 4 in 1994. In 2016, the rapper, known for his smash hit “Hot N*gga,” was sentenced to seven years in prison for weapons possession, conspiracy to murder, and reckless endangerment. He was released under parole in 2021 and returned to his throne in Hip Hop. Shmurda is one of the most famous Leo rappers and brought attention to the Brooklyn drill sound. His latest project, SHMURDAGOTCASH was released on October 28.

