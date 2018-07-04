astrology
- Pop Culture2023's Biggest Pop Culture Moments Have Astrological Influence Written All Over ThemFrom Chrisean Rock's pregnancy announcement bringing plenty of emotion to Capricorn season to allegations against Diddy coming out amid Saturn going direct, much of what we covered this year was already written in the stars.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture7 Rappers Who Are ScorpiosCelebrate these driven rap stars, known for their passion and uniqueness.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are ScorpiosCelebrate the R&B singers who often wear their hearts on their sleeves.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Rappers Who Are LibrasLet’s celebrate some of the most stylish Libra artists.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Rappers Who Are VirgosCelebrate Virgo season with these hit-making rappers.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureFamous Actors Who Are CancersCelebrate Cancer season with these great actors. By Demi Phillips
- MusicThe Biggest R&B Singers Who Are CancersAs Cancers line up to celebrate their season, it’s important to honor these talented singers that have contributed greatly to R&B.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFamous Rappers Who Are CancersRappers born during Cancer season are known for their self-protection, as well as their musical intuition.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSaweetie Partly Blames Her Zodiac Sign For Album DelayWhile she mentioned other reasons as well, it seems like her being a Cancer makes a big difference in her mind when it comes to the album's long-awaited and postponed drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West's Birth Chart: An AnalysisIn celebration of Kanye West's 45th birthday, we break down the most important facets of his birth chart.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami Exposes Her Texts With JT & Sparks Astrology Debate On TwitterYung Miami shares her text messages with JT on Twitter, which her fans deem as pure Aquarius behavior.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureCardi B Will Help Tell Your Fortune For 2021Cardi thee Fortune teller. By Madusa S.
- MusicMadonna Refuses To Work With David Guetta Because He's A ScorpioThe famed Frech DJ and producer claims that Madonna asked him to produce her album but rescinded the invitation after learning his star sign.By Erika Marie
- AnticsGunna Goes All-Out With New Horoscope ServiceGunna gives fans hope with his brand new horoscope service on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna Plays Astrologer By Launching Horoscope Reading Service "Wunnascope"Gunna has developed a horoscope reading service for his fans to promote his new album, "Wunna."By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Tecca's Debut Album "Virgo World" To Drop During Virgo SeasonLil Tecca plans to drop his debut album, "Virgo World," sometime between between August 23rd-September 22nd this year, during Virgo season.By Lynn S.
- GramWhat Do Jhené Aiko’s Zodiac Placements Tell Us About Her?The singer posted an astrology-themed photo set on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- NewsNicki Minaj Uses Astrology To Prove Her New Relationship Is LegitShe provides solid information about their love match.By Zaynab
- MusicKehlani Confirms Her Podcast Is "In The Works"Her fans are excited about the confirmation and are already clamoring for a book release.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent & Jim Jones' Ongoing Feud Explained By AstrologyJim Jones and 50 Cent are just too similar to get along.By Alex Zidel