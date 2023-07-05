Actors who are Cancers celebrate their special season between June 21 and July 22 every year. The star sign is the first water sign of the year and ushers the general public into summertime. Many actors who are Cancers are captivating and magnetic, often standing out in the crowd. This is also why many can take on many absorbing roles.

Those with the Cancer zodiac sign are highly intuitive and in touch with their emotions. These security-seeking actors have humorous sides and often showcase their positivity in interviews and onscreen. Much like the famous rappers who are Cancers and the recognizable R&B singers, actors who are Cancers often have a musical bone in their bodies. The stars on this list have worked closely with music in one way or another.

La La Anthony (June 25)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: La La Anthony attends “The Perfect Find” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

La La Anthony was born Alani Vázquez and has had an active media career for almost three decades. She is a television personality, socialite, and actress. La La gained fame as an MTV VJ and a host while starring in multiple films and television shows. She has worked with 50 Cent on numerous projects, starting with the 2003 documentary 50 Cent: The New Breed. Since the 2010s, La La’s popularity has soared. She appeared in the movies Think Like a Man and its sequel, and has starred in various shows. These include Power, The Chi, Single Ladies, Star, Black Mafia Family, and many more.

Tia & Tamera Mowry (July 6)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tia and Tamera Mowry are among modern media’s most recognizable sets of twins. The pair was born in Germany on July 6, 1978. Most of their work in recent times has been separate, but they gained major success appearing side by side in multiple projects. Tia and Tamera rose to great fame in the mid-nineties when they were cast in the sitcom Sister, Sister. Following the success of the show, they quickly became household names. Their personal lives were also chronicled on the reality TV show Tia & Tamera.

Lance Gross (July 8)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Lance Gross attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Lance Darnell Gross is one of many famous actors who are Cancers. He was born on July 8, 1981, and began his career as a model. His early work also consisted of appearing as the leading man in many singers’ music videos. Gross can be found in Rihanna’s “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want,” Mary J Blige’s “Take Me As I Am,” and Kelly Rowland’s “Keep It Between Us,” among others. However, his most notable onscreen role is starring as Calvin Payne in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. He has won four NAACP Image Awards for this role and returned for the highly anticipated revival of the show in 2020.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (July 10)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Awards Presenter Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

One of the most recognizable actors who are Cancers is Chiwetel Ejiofor. The British star is also one of the most acclaimed actors of the modern day. Ejiofor has starred in numerous film and stage projects dating back to 1995. He rose to fame, taking on the highly coveted role of Othello in a lauded stage performance. His most notable movies include Salt, 12 Years a Slave, Half of a Yellow Sun, and The Lion King. Although primarily a movie star, he has starred in a couple of British television shows over the years. He made his directorial debut with the 2019 drama, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

Forest Whitaker (July 15)

Actor and campaigner Forest Whitaker in Edinburgh. Mr Whitaker has said his first visit to Scotland is a “touch of magic”. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Forest Whitaker’s career spans four decades and has many lauded performances. The Texas native has worked with some of Hollywood’s best directors since he first started. His performance as real-life Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the British film The Last King of Scotland earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. He is also well known for starring as Charlie “Bird” Parker in Bird, the acclaimed biographical musical. Besides his acting work, however, Whitaker’s also known for his humanitarian work and was inducted as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in 2011.

Trai Byers (July 19)

EMPIRE: Trai Byers on Season Four of EMPIRE premiering Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Trai Byers’ captivating role as Andre Lyon in Fox’s musical drama Empire shot him to mainstream fame. For his work on the widely popular show, he was nominated for multiple Supporting Actor awards and the Scene Stealer award at the Teen Choice Awards. Byers attended the Yale School of Drama and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles. His other recognizable roles include starring as civil rights activist James Forman in Selma and Alec Martin in 90210. He married his Empire co-star Grace Gealey in 2016.

Diahann Carroll (July 17)

Portrait of American singer and actress Diahann Carroll, early 1990s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Diahann Carroll is unmistakably one of Hollywood’s finest talents. She became widely popular for her incredible acting, singing, and modeling during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Furthermore, she was a charitable activist for several decades. Carroll’s elegance was also noteworthy, further boosted by her role as the journalist diva Dominique Deveraux on the popular soap opera, Dynasty. Additionally, she was the first African-American woman to win a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Overall, Diahann Carroll was a prolific, multitalented actress who paved the way for many Black women after her.

