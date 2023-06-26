The Cancer star sign boasts many talented R&B singers. Between June 21 and July 22, the names who share the zodiac sign celebrate their birthdays. Individuals with this sign usually have an eclectic personality mix. Cancers are very in tune with their environment and are very compassionate, humorous, and empathic.

On the other hand, they are very protective of their own and are often security-seeking. The genre is packed with talent, from the soft crooners to the emotional lyricists to the unwavering R&B balladeers. The season is a time to celebrate these musicians who have impacted the genre.

Solange Knowles (June 24)

Solange Knowles might be predominantly a songwriter, but she’s also the best-suited singer for her work. Over the years, she’s maintained a medley of genres that have put her in her own lane. Today, Solange is one of the most famous R&B singers who are Cancers. Her blend of neo-soul, funk, and R&B has garnered widespread praise. Solange’s third and fourth albums have also earned her numerous accolades. Furthermore, her music addresses important issues, especially those surrounding race and womanhood. Her musicality has also extended to her live performances, further boosting her reputation as an overall artist.

H.E.R. (June 27)

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson is popularly referred to by her musical moniker, H.E.R. Unknown to many, H.E.R. is actually an acronym for “Having Everything Revealed.” The R&B artist, also a Cancer, is widely regarded as one of the best singers of her generation. H.E.R. is also a multiple award-winning artist and boasts several Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and an Emmy. She’s just a Tony Award away from achieving the coveted EGOT, making her one of the youngest stars to have come close. H.E.R.’s music rarely ventures away from R&B, but she’s also covered many genres. She is reportedly set to make her feature film debut in the 2023 film adaptation of The Color Purple.

Joe (July 5)

In the 2000s, very few artists had the genre of R&B on lock quite like Joe. Joe was born Joseph Lewis Thomas in 1973 and rose to fame in the mid-’90s. His third album, My Name Is Joe, became a blueprint for many other male singers to follow. He also famously won an ASCAP Award for his timeless hit “I Wanna Know.” Joe is R&B royalty and one of the most famous singers who are Cancers. He has thirteen studio albums to his name and continues to release music independently and perform shows across the country.

Fantasia has come a very long way from the American Idol audition room. After winning the competition, she has gone on to have an illustrious career. The R&B singer has ventured successfully into other media projects. Besides her Grammy Award-winning music, Fantasia is also a bestselling author. In addition to that, she’s earned acclaim for her work on Broadway. She’s also dabbled in film and returns to the silver screen this year in The Color Purple.

Keith Sweat (July 22)

Keith Sweat is one of the forces behind the new jack swing moment. The Harlem native has been active since the mid-’70s and has been lauded as a singer and producer for decades. Keith Sweat has contributed to groups besides his solo work, which constitutes thirteen solo albums. He was a member of the R&B supergroup LSG and also reportedly helped discover the groups Silk and Kut Klose.

