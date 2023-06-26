Cancer season begins on June 21 and ends on July 22, after the end of the Gemini season. This period is marked by the birthdays of notable Hip Hop stars. Rappers who are Cancers range from solidified icons and legends to newcomers on the scene. Regardless, these lyricists have achieved great success in their field.

One paramount notable quality of Cancers is their self-protection. Furthermore, they’re often security-seeking while maintaining a positive and sometimes humorous outlook. Cancers are also highly intuitive and in touch with their emotions, so it’s no surprise that some are incredible rappers. These rappers include Vince Staples, Saweetie, Angel Haze, and Royce da 5’9.

The one and only Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot kicks off the month of July with her birthday. She is one of the most famous rappers who are Cancers. Missy Elliott is a pioneer in the rise of female rap. Furthermore, the Hip Hop icon has ushered in several other female stars into the genre. She’s among the highest-selling women rappers and has been active since 1991. Missy Elliott is also the first woman Hip Hop act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

RZA was born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs and is a member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan. He has produced a bulk of the pioneering Hip Hop group’s work. Besides his work with Wu-Tang, he has also released solo work. RZA is not only one of the most famous rappers who are cancers but also joins the list of successful filmmakers who share the star sign. His most famous works include Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. A man of many talents, RZA is a staple in the history of Hip Hop.

Curtis Jackson III is widely known by his professional moniker 50 Cent. With evergreen hits like “In da Club” and “Candy Shop” under his belt, 50 Cent is a solidified timeless icon. His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ ,is also widely considered one of the best albums of all time, Hip Hop or otherwise. However, while he kicked off his career as a rapper, his empire has extended past his music. 50 Cent has also carved out a reputation as a successful television producer. His hit show Power has gained a massive following and spawned numerous sequels. In addition to these, he has many other thriving businesses and investments.

Lil Kim (July 11)

Not only is she one of the most revered women in rap, but Lil’ Kim is also a leading force in Hip Hop. Born Kimberly Denise Jones, the rapper etched her name into Hip Hop’s history books early on. Lil Kim has paved the way for many other women after her. In addition to this, she serves as the most significant musical influence for many female rappers today. Her slick flow, lyricism, and feminist approach to rap have made her an exemplary legend. Beyond the music, Lil Kim is a fashion icon. Her bold, luxurious, risqué, and innovative style choices inspired many female rappers’ outfits today.

Pop Smoke’s career was short-lived, but he remains one of the most famous rappers who are Cancers. He was born Bashar Barakah Jackson in Brooklyn on July 20, 1999. Pop Smoke is also credited for merging UK and American drill to deliver a distinct sound dubbed “Brooklyn Drill.” He remains known for his distinctive rap voice, cemented with songs like his breakout song, “Dior.” Pop Smoke died at age 20, but he’ll always be remembered, especially during this season when his posthumous birthday will be celebrated.

