For those unfamiliar, Angel Haze is an emerging emcee, songstress and musician born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Brooklyn, New York City - quite the mix. Since her debut New Moon mixtape in 2009, she's gone on to release 5 others, an EP and an album, and has collaborated with the likes of Dizzy Wright, Bassnectar, Rudimental, Skylar Grey, rdgldgrn, Stromae, Crudbump, Woodkid and more throughout her young career. Most recently, the BK representative brushed off a potential beef with fellow female emcee Azealia Banks, and put Republic Records on blast for the handling of her debut studio album Dirty Gold, which dropped on December 30th, 2013. Stay tuned for updates on her career, folks. (Oh yeah, not to mention she was part of XXL's 2013 Freshman class.)