“Sister, Sister” Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sister, Sister was the project that launched Tia and Tamera Mowry into mainstream stardom. Today, they’re two of the most recognizable actresses of their time. The popular sitcom ended in 1999, but the talented cast has remained on our screens. Members of the cast have continued with acting and grace our scenes often. Here’s all you need to know about where the cast of Sister, Sister is now.

Read More: 7 Sitcoms From The 1990s That Deserve Reboots

Tia Mowry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Tia Mowry attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "Wonka" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

After the end of Sister, Sister, Tia Mowry and her twin starred in multiple projects together. These included: Seventeen Again in 2000, and Disney Channel’s Twitches and Twitches Too. In 2011, the twins appeared in their reality show on the Style Network called Tia & Tamera. The pair also pursued separate career ventures. For Tia, this included joining the cast of The CW’s The Game in 2006. She also starred in Nickelodeon’s Instant Mom and, most recently, Netflix’s Family Reunion.

Besides acting, Mowry has also focused on building her brand as a lifestyle and reality star. She has written two cookbooks and a book journaling her experience with pregnancy. Her cooking show Tia Mowry At Home aired on the Cooking Network from 2015 to 2017. She was married to Cory Hardict from 2008 to 2022, and the two have a son and daughter together.

Tamera Mowry

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tamera Mowry-Housley attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Just like her sister, Tamera Mowry pursued a solo career in acting when Sister, Sister came to an end. She joined the cast of Lifetime’s Strong Medicine in its fifth season as Dr. Kayla Thornton and stayed till the show's end. In 2013, she joined Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai as co-hosts of the popular talk show, The Real.

Mowry has taken on a few acting roles since then. This includes voicing a character on Family Guy and starring in ABC’s Roommates. She also delved into writing, and she and Tia published the Twintuition book series together. She has been married to Adam Housely since 2011 and the couple has two children together.

Read More: Famous Actors Who Are Cancers

Jackée Harry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Jackee Harry attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women event at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

Jackée Harry was already a prolific actress by the time she landed the role of Lisa Landry on Sister, Sister. She had a long career on Broadway, as well as on the big and little screens. Harry was the first African American woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, thanks to her role in 227. After the show’s conclusion, she starred in episodes of shows like That’s So Raven and 7th Heaven. Furthermore, she landed hilarious recurring roles on Everybody Hates Chris and Let’s Stay Together. Recently she joined the cast of NBC and Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives.

Tim Reid

LOCUST GROVE, GA - AUGUST 22: Actor Tim Reid attends 2nd Annual Chris Tucker Foundation celebrity golf tournament awards dinner at Eagle's Brooke Country Club on August 22, 2015 in Locust Grove, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tim Reid played Tamera Campbell’s adoptive father, Ray, on Sister, Sister. After this, he continued to work in entertainment. He starred in two Disney Channel Original Movies: Alley Cats Strike, and You Wish! After this, he landed a recurring role on That 70’s Show as William Barnett. He was also a part of ABC’s Roommates alongside Tamera Mowry. Reid has continued to guest star on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, as well as in multiple TV movies. His most recent acting projects include 2022’s A New Orleans Noel, and the upcoming horror movie, Stream. He has been married to Daphne Maxwell Reid since 1982 to date.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actor / Singer Marques Houston attends the premiere of "No Way Out" at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on April 10, 2023 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

While Sister, Sister was on the air, Marques Houston was already pursuing a music career as a member of the group Immature. Once the show concluded, he continued to focus on his music career, eventually breaking away from the group to start working as a solo act. His first solo album, MH, was ranked number 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Album chart. His next few albums were similarly successful, and after his sixth album, Famous, he reunited with Immature for a tour. Houston also continued his acting career on the side, starring in a few movies like Fat Albert, Battlefield America, and You Got Served. His most recent acting roles have been in The Stepmother movies, the third of which was released in 2023. He married Miya Dickey in 2020 and the two welcomed a daughter in 2021.

RonReaco Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: RonReaco Lee attends the BET+ red carpet and launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on September 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for BET)

RonReaco Lee joined the cast of Sister, Sister in its fifth season as Tyreke Scott, Tia’s boyfriend. After the show ended, he had recurring roles in various other hit shows such as Girlfriends, Moesha, and ER. After these, he scored bigger acting roles such as on Let’s Stay Together, beside his former co-star Jackée Harry. He also appeared in the Starz original, Survivor’s Remorse, and most recently, Coffee and Kareem, First Wives Club, Queens, and Immortal City Records. He has been married to Sheana Freeman since 2010 and the couple has two children.

Deon Richmond

LAS VEGAS - JULY 17: Actor Deon Richmond from the film "Hatchet," arrives at Starz Home Entertainment's "Under the Stars" opening night party for the Home Media Expo at the Moon nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort July 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Starz Home Entertainment)

Dean Richmond also joined the cast of the show in its fifth season as Jordan Bennett, the boyfriend of Tamera. After the show, he starred in a few popular movies like Scream 3, Trippin’, and Not Another Teen Movie. On the small screen, he had a few roles such as on the NBC sitcom, Teachers. and MTV’s It’s a Mall World. His most recent acting credit is on the upcoming Christmas movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas. He is married to Tamara Rachelle and has two children.