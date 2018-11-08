Tamera Mowry
- MusicTamera Mowry-Housely Ranks Top 6 "Tia & Tamera" Rap References: J. Cole, Doja, Nicki Minaj & MoreThere are plenty of "Tia & Tamera" references in Hip Hop, and the "Sister, Sister" icon ranks her favorites, from Chief Keef to Doja Cat.By Erika Marie
- TV“Sister, Sister” Cast: Where Are They Now?The cast of the popular sitcom have remained on our screens. By Demi Phillips
- TVTahj Mowry Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Tahj Mowry has graced screens since he was a small child. Take a peek into his career and his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTia Mowry Recalls Magazine Rejecting Her & Twin Sister Because They're BlackTia cried as she recalled a time at the height of their careers during "Sister, Sister" when a magazine wouldn't feature them because the Black twins "wouldn't sell."By Erika Marie
- TVTamera Mowry-Housley Announces Departure From "The Real" After 6 SeasonsTamera Mowry-Housley didn't plan on making the announcement so soon but news began to circulate online.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTia Mowry Says Seeing Mom Get Racially Profiled Made Her Understand White PrivilegeTia Mowry shared some instances in which she noticed that her Black mother was treated differently than her white father while she was growing up.By Lynn S.
- GossipLoni Love Denies Getting Tamar Braxton Fired From "The Real"Loni Love is denying Cookie Hull's claims that she plotted to get Tamar Braxton fired from "The Real."By Dominiq R.
- TVAmanda Seales Checks "Extra" TV Host After "Newbie" Comment On "The Real"Amanda Seales says "Extra TV" host Jennifer Lahmers "tried it" on-air during the recent 1,000th episode taping of "The Real."By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Grieves Late Niece With Heartbreaking MessageRest in peace, Alina Housley. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Says Beyonce's A "Huge Fan" After Beyhive Backlash Over Jay-ZTamera Mowry's trying to get the Beyhive ease up on the bee emojis.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Recalls Being Charmed By Jay-Z & The BeyHive Comes For HerThe BeyHive don't play.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Admits To Drinking Tia Mowry's Breast Milk: "This Is Amazing"Tamera is using her sister's breast milk to get well after catching an illness. By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoja Cat & Rico Nasty Collaborate On "Tia Tamera"Doja Cat and Rico Nasty come through with a boisterous new single.By Alex Zidel
- Gossip"The Real" Hosts Deny Backstage Disputes & Salary Feuds: "We’ll Tell You"The four women promise to always keep it real.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Real" Hosts At War Over Salary: Enormous Pay Gap ReportedThe top earners don't want to help their counterparts.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry-Housley Makes Emotional Return To “The Real” Following Niece's DeathWatch Tamera Mowry's tearful return to "The Real" on Monday following her niece's tragic death. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Reveals Her Niece Died In Thousands Oaks ShootingTamera Mowry and her husband had been looking for any information about her niece all day.By Alex Zidel